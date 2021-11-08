Brokerages Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.60. 124,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.85. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $108.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,028.53%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.