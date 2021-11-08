Brokerages Anticipate Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) will report $17.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minim’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the lowest is $17.54 million. Minim posted sales of $13.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minim will report full-year sales of $62.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.49 million to $63.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $78.55 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $81.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Minim.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

MINM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Minim in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

In other Minim news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,198 shares of company stock valued at $57,641 over the last ninety days. 61.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Minim as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Minim stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,414. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. Minim has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 million, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.19.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minim (MINM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.