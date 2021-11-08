Brokerages Anticipate Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.26. Napco Security Technologies reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSSC. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $803,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,646,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,323,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.00. 86,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,037. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $880.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.29.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.