Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report sales of $15.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $3.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 359.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $55.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $57.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $127.43 million, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
Shares of URGN opened at $18.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.18.
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
