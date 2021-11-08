Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report sales of $15.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $3.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 359.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $55.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $57.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $127.43 million, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 39.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 205,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 56,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 169.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 56,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 343.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of URGN opened at $18.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.18.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

