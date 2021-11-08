Brokerages Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 64,253 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XENE stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,157. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $36.35.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

