Brokerages Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. American Electric Power posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7,226.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 305,547 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $278,749,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $85.04 on Monday. American Electric Power has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.80%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

