Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.32. 2,998,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,500 shares of company stock worth $11,341,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

