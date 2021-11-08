Brokerages Expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ earnings. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

EBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.47 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $1,091,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $734,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.21. 16,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,330. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $9.61.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.