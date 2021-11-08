Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Eversource Energy reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 79.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 58.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after purchasing an additional 961,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.58. 26,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,828. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average is $85.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

