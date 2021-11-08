Brokerages Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce $130.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.35 million. FibroGen reported sales of $44.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 196.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $268.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.58 million to $354.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $251.92 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $466.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in FibroGen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in FibroGen by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.14. 28,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

