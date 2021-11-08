Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce $162.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.57 million and the lowest is $162.20 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $147.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $654.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $654.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $704.03 million, with estimates ranging from $700.74 million to $707.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $180.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.22. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $188.52.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after acquiring an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 118.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after acquiring an additional 254,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after acquiring an additional 207,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

