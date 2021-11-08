Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.35 Million

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce $162.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.57 million and the lowest is $162.20 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $147.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $654.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $654.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $704.03 million, with estimates ranging from $700.74 million to $707.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $180.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.22. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $188.52.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after acquiring an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 118.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after acquiring an additional 254,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after acquiring an additional 207,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.