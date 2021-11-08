Brokerages Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post $1.53 EPS

Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.60. PepsiCo posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $6.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.43. 5,748,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.43. The company has a market cap of $224.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.94 and its 200-day moving average is $152.54.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

