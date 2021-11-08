Brokerages Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Redfin posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 263.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.23.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.91. 963,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,369. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.64 and a beta of 1.72. Redfin has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $770,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,083 shares of company stock worth $6,097,682. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Redfin by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 86,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

