Brokerages Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.91 Billion

Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce $30.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.44 billion and the lowest is $30.12 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $29.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year sales of $135.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.26 billion to $136.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $137.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.27 billion to $141.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Northcoast Research increased their price target on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.59.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.71. 232,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,765,595. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in The Kroger by 20.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

