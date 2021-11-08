Brokerages Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target at $24.14

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,896,000 after buying an additional 121,052 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.46%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

