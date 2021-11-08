Brokerages Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Target Price at $45.88

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yon Jorden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $92,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,588 shares of company stock worth $293,350 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cohu by 1,258.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. Cohu has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.