Brokerages Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Price Target at $36.60

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $106,068,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $35,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. 96,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

