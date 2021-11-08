Brokerages Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target at $27.13

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVRI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of EVRI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.88. 15,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. Everi has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.75.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 44.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

