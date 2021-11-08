Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) PT at C$55.90

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.90.

GFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered GFL Environmental to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at C$49.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.24. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$27.82 and a 12-month high of C$54.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.03%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.