Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) PT at $41.00

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after acquiring an additional 911,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

