Brokerages Set Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) PT at $40.86

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NVTA stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 203.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 48,106 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 36.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 103.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

