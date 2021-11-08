Brokerages Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target at $29.50

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PRQR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,416. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $431.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.