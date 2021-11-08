Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT at $72.83

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

RCKT traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $35.15. 8,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,442. The company has a current ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $67.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after buying an additional 413,443 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 364,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 296,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 189,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $7,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

