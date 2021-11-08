Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT at $72.83

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.83.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.
RCKT traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $35.15. 8,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,442. The company has a current ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $67.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.66.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after buying an additional 413,443 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 364,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 296,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 189,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $7,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
