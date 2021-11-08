Brokerages Set Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Target Price at €31.52

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €31.52 ($37.08).

A number of analysts have commented on SZG shares. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZG traded up €0.12 ($0.14) on Monday, reaching €31.42 ($36.96). 151,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.75. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €12.83 ($15.09) and a fifty-two week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 17.71.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.