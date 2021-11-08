Brokerages Set Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Price Target at $17.14

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

VG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.13. 2,502,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,234. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.30, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. Vonage has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vonage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vonage by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vonage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at $68,597,000. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

