Brokerages Set Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Price Target at $17.14

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.86.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
VG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.13. 2,502,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,234. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.30, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. Vonage has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $17.58.
In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vonage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vonage by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vonage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at $68,597,000. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
