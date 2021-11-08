Brokers Issue Forecasts for Illumina, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the life sciences company will earn $5.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.59. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $408.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina has a 12 month low of $292.65 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Illumina by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,867 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

