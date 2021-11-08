Brokers Issue Forecasts for ViewRay, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ViewRay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley began coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.77. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 20.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

