Brokers Offer Predictions for Brinker International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

