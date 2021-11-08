Brokers Offer Predictions for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

GNRC stock opened at $442.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

