Brokers Offer Predictions for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.28. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $243.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.28. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $123.49 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $593,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total transaction of $3,451,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $11,389,087. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

