Brokers Offer Predictions for Valvoline Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valvoline in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

NYSE VVV opened at $34.27 on Monday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Valvoline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 222,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

