Brokers Set Expectations for Nautilus, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Nautilus in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.73 million.

NLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

Shares of NLS opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $322.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in Nautilus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Nautilus by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

