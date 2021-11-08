Brokers Set Expectations for Wingstop Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Shares of WING stock opened at $166.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.14 and a 200-day moving average of $160.82. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.49, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

