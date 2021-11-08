Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 155,046 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 436.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,046 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after buying an additional 6,236,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $32,228,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $23,984,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Primo Water by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 697,030 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

PRMW opened at $19.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $3,765,837.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at $24,335,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,801 shares of company stock worth $6,228,298. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

