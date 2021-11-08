Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,753 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDY stock opened at $446.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $333.62 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

