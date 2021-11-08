Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Align Technology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,122,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $687.19 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.71 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $668.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $639.73. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

