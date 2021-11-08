Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,416 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 94.69%.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

