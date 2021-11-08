Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.42 Million in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 68,883.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 85.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 286,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,117,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.21.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $375.23 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.06 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $426.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.64.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,489 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.