Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.99 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,024 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 100.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after purchasing an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $242.77 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.84 and a 200-day moving average of $274.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

