Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a payout ratio of -14.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $7.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

BBU stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $50.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBU. TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.