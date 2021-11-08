Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) released its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $48.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $49.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBU shares. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

