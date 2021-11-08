Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up C$0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting C$61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 75,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.42. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$42.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.