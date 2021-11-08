Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives $98.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of BRKS traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.44.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth $121,454,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after purchasing an additional 963,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 1,420.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 951,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

