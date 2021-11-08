Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Brunswick by 21.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 18.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 92,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $100.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.16. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

