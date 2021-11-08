BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Raised to C$5.75 at National Bankshares

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$5.40 to C$5.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ERE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.42.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $C$4.44 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 47,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,325. The company has a market cap of C$395.17 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.41. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$4.09 and a twelve month high of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.96, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

