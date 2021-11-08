BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Gap Up to $8.36

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $9.27. BTRS shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 14,351 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 102.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,408 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

