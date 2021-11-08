Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Raised to Buy at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.71.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $67.24 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

