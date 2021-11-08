Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas cut Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY remained flat at $$11.61 during trading on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.