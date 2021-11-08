Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of CHY opened at $16.96 on Monday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $17.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.