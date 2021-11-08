Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CHY opened at $16.96 on Monday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $17.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund were worth $27,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

