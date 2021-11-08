Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of CSQ stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,411,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 85,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund were worth $62,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

